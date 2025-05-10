Tremors Across State Lines: A Morning Earthquake

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina early Saturday morning, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey and various local news outlets.

The quake hit shortly after 9 am EDT, originating approximately 12 miles from Greenback, Tennessee, around 30 miles south of Knoxville, marking a significant seismic event for the region.

Local meteorologists in Georgia and North Carolina reported feeling the tremors, signaling the considerable reach of this natural phenomenon across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)