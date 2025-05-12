Left Menu

Gujarat Embarks on Lion Census Blitz with 3,000 Volunteers

Gujarat's 16th Lion Census concludes its first phase, engaging 3,000 volunteers for detailed population estimates of Asiatic lions across 11 districts. Utilizing hi-tech tools like camera traps, volunteers ensure precision through direct beat verification. Conducted every five years, the exercise records crucial data on lion demographics and movement patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:05 IST
The state of Gujarat has launched its 16th Lion Census to capture an accurate estimate of the Asiatic lion population within its territory. With the first phase completed, officials are set to deploy 3,000 volunteers to conduct a detailed count.

Utilizing technological aids such as hi-tech camera traps, high-resolution cameras, and radio collars, the census aims for precise identification. Moreover, the 'direct beat verification' method is being employed to guarantee near-perfect accuracy, minimizing statistical errors.

The comprehensive exercise spans four days from May 10 to 13, covering an extensive area of 35,000 square kilometers across 58 talukas in 11 districts, including Junagadh and Bhavnagar. Volunteers meticulously record data like time, direction, sex, age, and GPS location of the lions.

