Finland Returns Historic Dahomey Stool to Benin

Finland has returned a ceremonial stool to Benin, looted over a century ago by French forces from the Kingdom of Dahomey. The return is hailed by officials from both nations as a significant step in reclaiming Benin's cultural heritage.

During a ceremony in Cotonou, Benin's culture minister, Jean-Michel Herve Abimbola, noted the importance of this act. In 1892, French colonial forces took 27 artefacts from the royal palace, including two katakles. While most were returned by France in 2021, one stool ended up in Finland.

Mari-Leena Talvitie, Finland's science and culture minister, emphasized the return as a modern cultural policy victory. This event reflects growing momentum toward repatriating cultural artifacts to their countries of origin, despite past resistance from Western museums.

(With inputs from agencies.)