Revamping Delhi's Foot Over Bridges: A Step Towards Safer Commutes

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi plans to construct 21 new foot over bridges (FOBs) across the city following proposals from the Traffic Police. The initiative follows criticism from the Delhi High Court over the poor condition of existing FOBs, with many lacking basic amenities such as lifts and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has received a proposal for the construction of 21 new foot over bridges (FOBs) across the city, following a review by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative, driven by the Traffic Police, aims to address the dire condition of the city's current footbridges.

Locations identified for the new FOBs include key areas like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Shaheed Captain Batra Chowk, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. The government document indicates that certain stretches fall under the jurisdiction of other agencies, such as the National Highway Authority of India and the Delhi Development Authority.

Delhi's PWD has faced scrutiny, most notably from the Delhi High Court, for inadequate facilities in existing FOBs. Many of these bridges lack lifts, have non-functional escalators, and are poorly maintained. In response, the PWD has pledged to repair these structures and has established a committee dedicated to their maintenance and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

