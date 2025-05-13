Left Menu

Mumbai's First Cable-Stayed Railway Overbridge: A Leap in Urban Connectivity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Mumbai's first cable-stayed railway overbridge at Reay Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 266 crore. The bridge was built by MahaRail to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion, replacing an old British-era bridge. The event also marked the opening of another bridge in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai took a significant leap in modernizing its infrastructure with the inauguration of the city's first cable-stayed railway overbridge at Reay Road. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the Rs 266-crore project on Tuesday, showcasing the state's commitment to enhancing urban connectivity.

This groundbreaking bridge replaces a century-old British-era structure that had long surpassed its useful life. Constructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, the new overbridge features an innovative design and architectural LED lighting, aiming to decrease traffic congestion while improving road safety.

In a simultaneous move to bolster regional transport links, another railway overbridge in Titwala was inaugurated via video link. Spanning 820 meters, the Titwala bridge is part of plans to extend vital commuting routes between neighboring districts, highlighting a collective effort to advance Mumbai and Thane's transportation network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

