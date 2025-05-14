Seismic Shifts: Crete's Powerful Earthquake

A powerful earthquake registered a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, striking Crete, a prominent Greek island, on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake originated at a depth of 83 kilometers.

This seismic event adds to the long list of earthquakes that have historically impacted the region due to its location on a volatile tectonic boundary.

As authorities assess the situation, residents are urged to remain vigilant amidst potential aftershocks that often follow such significant geological disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)