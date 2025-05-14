Seismic Shifts: Crete's Powerful Earthquake
A significant earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, has struck the Greek island of Crete. Reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the quake occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers. The event underscores the seismic activity prevalent in the region and raises concerns about potential impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 04:32 IST
A powerful earthquake registered a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, striking Crete, a prominent Greek island, on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake originated at a depth of 83 kilometers.
This seismic event adds to the long list of earthquakes that have historically impacted the region due to its location on a volatile tectonic boundary.
As authorities assess the situation, residents are urged to remain vigilant amidst potential aftershocks that often follow such significant geological disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Crete
- Greece
- magnitude
- seismic
- GFZ
- depth
- geosciences
- seismic activity
- tectonic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seismic Activity Shakes New Zealand's West Coast with Twin Quakes
Seismic Shifts: Evacuations in Chile After Powerful Earthquake Hits Drake Passage
Seismic Shudder: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage
Seismic Shifts: Massive Earthquake Strikes Southern Coasts
Seismic Alert: Chile's Southern Coast Braces for Tsunami