Seismic Shifts: Crete's Powerful Earthquake

A significant earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, has struck the Greek island of Crete. Reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the quake occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers. The event underscores the seismic activity prevalent in the region and raises concerns about potential impacts.

Updated: 14-05-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 04:32 IST
A powerful earthquake registered a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, striking Crete, a prominent Greek island, on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake originated at a depth of 83 kilometers.

This seismic event adds to the long list of earthquakes that have historically impacted the region due to its location on a volatile tectonic boundary.

As authorities assess the situation, residents are urged to remain vigilant amidst potential aftershocks that often follow such significant geological disturbances.

