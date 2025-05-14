Kenya’s Digital Leap in Radiation Monitoring Earns Praise from IAEA Review Team

Kenya’s efforts to enhance workplace radiation safety have received international recognition following a recent evaluation conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Occupational Radiation Protection Appraisal Service (ORPAS) mission, held in March 2025, concluded that Kenya's move towards digital radiation monitoring systems has significantly optimized protection for workers exposed to ionizing radiation. This advancement, alongside a range of strong regulatory practices, is helping Kenya modernize its nuclear safety protocols across multiple sectors.

Strengthening Safety Through Digitalization

The IAEA team observed that Kenya's adoption of digital platforms for monitoring radiation exposure has greatly improved the efficiency and accuracy of worker protection mechanisms. These systems allow for streamlined licensing processes and real-time recording of individual radiation dose data, which is essential for ensuring the safety of personnel working in medical, industrial, and research fields that use radioactive materials.

Jizeng Ma, Head of the IAEA Occupational Radiation Protection Unit and coordinator of the mission team, emphasized the significance of Kenya’s proactive approach:

“By hosting this mission, Kenya highlights its ongoing commitment to strengthening nuclear and radiation protection, fostering a safer work environment for those requiring radiation monitoring and safety measures.”

The ORPAS Mission: An Overview

Conducted at the invitation of the Kenyan government, the ORPAS mission was hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) in Nairobi. The international team included experts from eight African nations—Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Namibia, Morocco, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe—along with two IAEA representatives. Their mandate was to assess Kenya’s national radiation safety infrastructure, specifically focusing on the regulatory and practical arrangements for occupational radiation protection.

The team engaged with KNRA officials and visited several critical facilities in Nairobi, including a nuclear medicine department, a dosimetry laboratory, and a non-destructive testing facility. These site visits provided a practical understanding of how radiation safety is enforced at the operational level.

Joseph Amoako, Associate Professor of Health Physics at the University of Ghana and the mission team leader, noted:

“These visits offered the team a firsthand look at how radiation protection measures are implemented across different sectors. The preparation and arrangements put in place before we arrived ensured a successful mission.”

Recognizing Achievements and Identifying Gaps

The ORPAS review acknowledged several strengths in Kenya’s radiation safety framework. Among them were:

A robust quality management system across facilities.

The innovative use of digital tools in licensing and radiation dose tracking.

The multidisciplinary structure of hospital-based radiation safety committees.

Regular and competent maintenance of radiation equipment by certified professionals.

However, the team also identified areas needing improvement. Key recommendations included:

Enacting the full suite of regulations stipulated under the Nuclear Regulatory Act.

Establishing a comprehensive National Dose Registry to centrally monitor occupational exposures.

Enhancing coordination between regulatory authorities and technical service providers.

Isaac Mundia, the ORPAS National Coordinator at KNRA, welcomed the mission’s findings:

“The mission affirmed the progress we have made in enhancing occupational radiation protection and provided valuable guidance for the way forward. It helped us pinpoint areas for further development, such as aligning our national regulations with IAEA safety standards and improving personal dose monitoring services.”

Kenya’s Broader Nuclear Ambitions

Kenya, a member of the IAEA since 1965, established the KNRA in 2019 to bolster its nuclear and radiation safety framework. The country’s collaboration with the IAEA has already yielded significant developments, including the advancement of a new research reactor programme and laying the groundwork for a future nuclear power initiative. The ORPAS mission fits within a broader context of national ambition to ensure the safe and sustainable use of nuclear technologies.

The Global Role of ORPAS

The IAEA’s Occupational Radiation Protection Appraisal Service is designed to offer impartial evaluations of how countries implement occupational radiation safety standards. The service reviews both legislation and field practices using the IAEA’s International Basic Safety Standards (GSR Part 3) and its General Safety Guide on Occupational Radiation Protection (GSG-7).

Since its inception in 2001, ORPAS has conducted over 30 missions worldwide, helping nations build more effective safeguards against the risks associated with ionizing radiation in workplaces. Through these missions, the IAEA aims to foster international cooperation and best practices in radiation protection.

As countries like Kenya continue to modernize their nuclear infrastructure, initiatives such as the ORPAS mission are essential to ensure that occupational health and safety standards keep pace with technological and regulatory advancements.