Tremors in Nepal: A Wake-up Call

Nepal experienced a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, with the epicentre in Solukhumbu district. Felt in Kathmandu, there were no immediate damage reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Nepal, with the epicentre pinpointed to the Chheskam area in Solukhumbu district, as reported by the nation's earthquake monitoring centre.

Residents in Kathmandu and adjacent districts felt the tremors, though no damage had been immediately reported according to initial observations.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the quake struck at 6.11 pm, drawing attention once more to the seismic vulnerability of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

