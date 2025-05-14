Tremors in Nepal: A Wake-up Call

On Wednesday, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Nepal, with the epicentre pinpointed to the Chheskam area in Solukhumbu district, as reported by the nation's earthquake monitoring centre.

Residents in Kathmandu and adjacent districts felt the tremors, though no damage had been immediately reported according to initial observations.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the quake struck at 6.11 pm, drawing attention once more to the seismic vulnerability of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)