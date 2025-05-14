SA Launches Major E-Waste Initiative in North West to Tackle Toxic Waste

In a significant stride toward addressing South Africa’s growing electronic waste (e-waste) problem, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has launched a new community-based e-waste initiative in the North West Province. The project, officially announced during a Service Delivery Imbizo in Rustenburg, is part of broader efforts by government and industry stakeholders to reduce environmental harm caused by discarded electronics and foster sustainable recycling habits.

South Africa’s Mounting E-Waste Challenge

South Africa generates an alarming 360,000 tons of e-waste every year, a figure that continues to rise as access to electronic devices expands. Despite this, only about 10% of this waste is recycled or properly disposed of. The remainder finds its way into landfills or is dumped illegally—posing severe risks to the environment, including soil and groundwater contamination.

“Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes,” said Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, at the event.

The North West project reflects the government’s commitment to enforcing these laws and preventing further damage to South Africa’s ecosystems.

A Community-Centric Approach to E-Waste Disposal

Recognising that community engagement is essential for the success of any environmental initiative, the DFFE has partnered with local and regional authorities, including the Rustenburg Local Municipality and Bojanala District Municipality. The initiative also includes participation from the private sector and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), whose role is to ensure producers of electronic goods comply with recycling obligations.

“This initiative is being launched in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality, Industry and the Producer Responsibility Organisations. Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling,” Swarts emphasized.

Tools and Support for Households

At the heart of the project is the provision of dedicated “wheelie bins” to households across the Rustenburg area. These bins are intended exclusively for the collection of old or broken electronic items—everything from outdated mobile phones to obsolete kitchen appliances. The bins will be strategically placed in accessible drop-off zones and will form part of a larger logistics framework to funnel e-waste to certified recycling centres.

“By providing households with easy access to collection or drop-off points, recycling facilities, and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste,” said Swarts.

The goal is to cultivate a long-term recycling mindset that goes beyond compliance and becomes a daily habit for South Africans.

Legislative Backing and Industry Accountability

The foundation for the initiative lies in South Africa’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, which came into effect in November 2021. Under the EPR regulations, producers of electronic and electrical equipment are required to take responsibility for the end-of-life management of their products. This includes collection, recycling, and proper disposal.

The DFFE’s initiative in Rustenburg serves as a demonstration of how this legislation can be implemented at the grassroots level, where it matters most. By combining legislative action with community empowerment, the government aims to create a model that can be replicated in other regions of the country.

Safeguarding Health and the Environment

Electronic waste contains hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and brominated flame retardants, which can leach into the soil and contaminate water sources if not handled correctly. These substances pose a significant threat not only to the environment but also to public health.

Through safe collection and proper recycling processes, the North West initiative seeks to mitigate these dangers while creating awareness about the long-term consequences of improper e-waste disposal.

“By separating e-waste from general household waste and directing it to specialised recycling channels, we can prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health,” Swarts reiterated.

Looking Ahead

The e-waste initiative in Rustenburg is expected to be the first in a series of similar rollouts across the country. If successful, it will become a model for how communities, government, and industry can work together to tackle one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the modern world.

The Deputy Minister called on all residents to participate actively and spread awareness among friends and family. “This is a shared responsibility. Every effort we make to recycle helps build a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the next generation,” she concluded.