Left Menu

Reviving Uttar Pradesh's Rivers: A Call to Collective Action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges transforming river revival into a mass movement, citing socio-cultural consciousness. He stresses on mission-mode actions and public participation. River-focused plantation, separate sewage systems, and monitoring are directed. The 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme continues to provide clean water to villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:21 IST
Reviving Uttar Pradesh's Rivers: A Call to Collective Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the revival of endangered and polluted rivers to become a mass movement reflecting socio-cultural consciousness. In an official statement, he highlighted the necessity for this initiative to transcend being a mere project and become a collective responsibility for the community.

Addressing a review meeting for the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Adityanath emphasized the critical need for a mission-mode approach in reviving rivers like the Gomti, Hindon, and Varuna. He stressed the importance of holding divisional commissioners accountable and the role of public participation in achieving these goals.

Adityanath outlined specific plans, such as the development of a detailed project report for the Gomti River, ensuring zero liquid discharge, and the enhancement of riverbank plantations. Additionally, he reviewed the progress of the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme to ensure clean drinking water reaches more villages, directing the repair of roads affected by infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025