Reviving Uttar Pradesh's Rivers: A Call to Collective Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the revival of endangered and polluted rivers to become a mass movement reflecting socio-cultural consciousness. In an official statement, he highlighted the necessity for this initiative to transcend being a mere project and become a collective responsibility for the community.

Addressing a review meeting for the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Adityanath emphasized the critical need for a mission-mode approach in reviving rivers like the Gomti, Hindon, and Varuna. He stressed the importance of holding divisional commissioners accountable and the role of public participation in achieving these goals.

Adityanath outlined specific plans, such as the development of a detailed project report for the Gomti River, ensuring zero liquid discharge, and the enhancement of riverbank plantations. Additionally, he reviewed the progress of the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme to ensure clean drinking water reaches more villages, directing the repair of roads affected by infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)