Left Menu

Axiom-4: India's Quest Beyond the Stars

The Axiom-4 mission, led by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, will launch from Kennedy Space Centre on June 8. It includes international crew members and aims to advance microgravity research. The mission marks a significant moment in India's space exploration ambitions with plans for a future space station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:14 IST
Axiom-4: India's Quest Beyond the Stars
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Axiom-4 mission, spearheaded by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is now slated for launch on June 8 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. This mission, which faced a postponement from its initial May 29 launch date, is a collaborative effort between Axiom Space and NASA, a pivotal step in international space exploration.

Joining Shukla are crew members from Poland and Hungary, marking historic firsts for these nations on the International Space Station (ISS). Notably, Shukla's journey symbolizes a leap in India's space narrative, coming nearly four decades after the legendary Rakesh Sharma's voyage. This mission aims to foster microgravity research, pivotal for India's ambitions to establish a space station by 2035 and dispatch astronauts to the moon by 2047.

The Ax-4 mission will also see the inclusion of Slawosz Uznanski and Tibor Kapu, both marking significant milestones for Poland and Hungary's human spaceflight history. Under the command of Peggy Whitson, the team will embark on a momentous 14-day expedition aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, adding a new chapter to the international cooperative pursuit of knowledge and exploration in outer space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025