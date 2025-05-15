IAEA Deepens Strategic Partnership with Ecuador on Nuclear Energy and Development

In a major step forward for Ecuador’s ambitions in nuclear energy and sustainable development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s peaceful nuclear programme during an official visit to Quito this week. The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, held high-level meetings with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Energy Inés Manzano, and representatives of national and regional institutions to solidify bilateral cooperation in nuclear science and technology.

The visit marked a significant milestone as Ecuador accelerates its transition toward a low-carbon energy future, where nuclear power will play an integral role.

Supporting Ecuador’s Path to Nuclear Energy

A centerpiece of Mr Grossi’s visit was the signing of two new cooperation agreements with Energy Minister Inés Manzano. These agreements are designed to strengthen Ecuador’s journey through the IAEA’s Milestones Approach—a structured, step-by-step framework developed to support countries initiating their first nuclear power programmes. The approach ensures that all necessary infrastructure, safety standards, legal frameworks, and technical knowledge are developed before a country begins building a nuclear facility.

These new accords build on years of collaborative work between the IAEA and Ecuador, with a focus on ensuring that nuclear development aligns with both national needs and global safety and environmental standards.

Regional Cooperation through OLADE

Mr Grossi’s itinerary also included a meeting with Andrés Rebolledo, Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), based in Quito. This dialogue emphasized the rising interest in nuclear energy across Latin America and the Caribbean, as nations seek sustainable, reliable energy solutions to meet climate and economic development goals.

“The growing interest in nuclear energy across Latin America and the Caribbean means our growing cooperation with OLADE is increasingly important,” Mr Grossi stated.

This partnership aims to foster shared learning, technology transfer, and regional policy alignment in peaceful nuclear development, offering opportunities for Ecuador and its neighbors to strengthen energy security and resilience.

Cancer Care and Human Health: Rays of Hope in Action

In addition to energy, the IAEA’s contributions to Ecuador’s health sector featured prominently in the visit. A priority topic was the Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA’s flagship programme to expand access to life-saving radiotherapy in low- and middle-income countries.

During a visit to Carlos Andrade Marín Hospital in Quito, Mr Grossi witnessed firsthand the impact of enhanced cancer care infrastructure, supported by the IAEA and local authorities. He praised the collaborative effort that has made advanced radiotherapy available to more Ecuadorians, calling it a “life-changing difference” in cancer treatment.

Food Security and Climate Resilience: Atoms4Food Programme

The IAEA’s Atoms4Food initiative is also making tangible contributions to Ecuador’s agricultural resilience and food export potential. Through this programme, nuclear techniques are used to combat challenges such as invasive species and crop vulnerability.

For example, Ecuador is deploying sterile insect technique (SIT) to fight pests like the Mediterranean fruit fly, which threaten banana crops — a vital export for the country. Additionally, nuclear science is being used to analyze soil and water resources, helping to optimize irrigation and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability in the face of climate change.

Tackling Marine Plastic Pollution: NUTEC Plastics

As a coastal and ecologically rich nation, Ecuador has also embraced the IAEA’s NUTEC Plastics initiative. This programme applies nuclear technology to track and reduce marine plastic pollution, which poses serious risks to biodiversity and fisheries.

Mr Grossi highlighted IAEA’s collaboration with Ecuador in the Galápagos Islands, where one of the world’s foremost laboratories for microplastics research has been established. The lab is playing a key role in analyzing marine debris and helping design better conservation strategies to protect these globally significant ecosystems.

He also underscored the relevance of this work to broader global efforts, such as the recent IAEA-supported microplastic research missions in Antarctica. In Ecuador, these efforts resonate deeply, especially as marine conservation is central to national identity and sustainable tourism.

Science, Innovation, and Infrastructure Development

Another important stop was the Irradiation Centre at the Escuela Politécnica Nacional in Quito. The facility, which houses a Cobalt-60 irradiator recently upgraded with IAEA assistance, is a key hub for research and application of nuclear technologies in Ecuador.

Here, Mr Grossi explored the potential for expanded collaboration in a variety of sectors—ranging from healthcare and agriculture to industrial applications and recycling. These efforts aim to integrate nuclear science into Ecuador’s broader innovation and sustainability agenda.

Public Engagement and Vision for the Future

Throughout his visit, Mr Grossi engaged actively with the public, government officials, media, and the scientific community to reinforce the IAEA’s vision of nuclear science as a force for peace and progress. In interviews and roundtable discussions, he emphasized the global role of the IAEA in supporting sustainable development, advancing scientific cooperation, and safeguarding against the misuse of nuclear technologies.

As Ecuador takes its next steps toward a nuclear-powered future, the IAEA’s role will be instrumental in ensuring that the transition is safe, inclusive, and beneficial to all sectors of society.