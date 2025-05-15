Rajasthan Braces for Severe Heat and Thunderstorms

Rajasthan is set to experience turbulent weather patterns in the coming days, according to the Meteorological department. Thunderstorms are anticipated on Thursday afternoon in parts of Bikaner, Udaipur, and Kotal divisions.

Meanwhile, severe heat conditions are expected to grip the region, with temperatures soaring up to 44-45 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts between May 15 and 17. A department spokesperson indicated the possibility of heatwaves in select areas.

As temperatures remain elevated, most parts of Rajasthan are expected to witness predominantly dry weather from May 16 onwards, providing some stability after the anticipated thunderstorms.

(With inputs from agencies.)