Rajasthan Braces for Severe Heat and Thunderstorms

The Meteorological department forecasts thunderstorms in parts of Rajasthan, with severe heat conditions expected across the state. Temperatures may reach 44-45°C in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts by mid-May, with heatwaves likely in certain areas. Most of the state will experience dry weather from May 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:00 IST
Rajasthan is set to experience turbulent weather patterns in the coming days, according to the Meteorological department. Thunderstorms are anticipated on Thursday afternoon in parts of Bikaner, Udaipur, and Kotal divisions.

Meanwhile, severe heat conditions are expected to grip the region, with temperatures soaring up to 44-45 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts between May 15 and 17. A department spokesperson indicated the possibility of heatwaves in select areas.

As temperatures remain elevated, most parts of Rajasthan are expected to witness predominantly dry weather from May 16 onwards, providing some stability after the anticipated thunderstorms.

