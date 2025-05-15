Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Asiatic Lion 'Pataudi' Dies Amid Bird Flu Concerns

Pataudi, an Asiatic lion from Gorakhpur zoo, has died during treatment at Kanpur zoo amid a bird flu scare in Uttar Pradesh. Officials reported severe liver and pancreas infections. Following the death of tigress Shakti and confirmation of the H5 virus, actions are underway to contain the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:06 IST
Tragic Demise: Asiatic Lion 'Pataudi' Dies Amid Bird Flu Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pataudi, an adult Asiatic lion from the Gorakhpur zoo, has succumbed to illness at the Kanpur zoo, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. The lion, originally from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat's Junagadh, suffered from severe liver and pancreas infections, which led to his demise despite advanced veterinary care.

This incident occurred in the backdrop of a bird flu scare in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted by the recent death of a tigress named 'Shakti' and the confirmation of the highly contagious H5 avian influenza virus by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. Thirteen samples from the Gorakhpur zoo have been sent for testing to monitor and prevent the spread of the virus, which can potentially affect other animals and humans.

The zoo staff have been directed to enforce stringent safety measures in line with containment strategies. Pataudi, transferred from Junagadh to Etawah Lion Safari in 2019 and then to Gorakhpur Zoo in 2021 with lioness Maryam, was estimated to be around eight years old at the time of his transfer to Gorakhpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025