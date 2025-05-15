Left Menu

Signature Global's Profits Soar Amidst Challenges

Real estate firm Signature Global reported a 48% rise in net profit during the March quarter. Despite a decline in total income, annual profits surged significantly in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The firm's pre-sales hit a record high, underlying its strong market position as a leading developer.

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, has announced a substantial 48% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 61.12 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 41.25 crore in the previous year.

However, the company's total income for the period witnessed a decline, coming down to Rs 570.43 crore from Rs 722.73 crore as reported last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly dip in income, Signature Global demonstrated an outstanding performance in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with profits skyrocketing to Rs 101.2 crore from Rs 16.32 crore year-over-year, and total income climbing to Rs 2,637.99 crore, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

