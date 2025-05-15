Signature Global's Profits Soar Amidst Challenges

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, has announced a substantial 48% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 61.12 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 41.25 crore in the previous year.

However, the company's total income for the period witnessed a decline, coming down to Rs 570.43 crore from Rs 722.73 crore as reported last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly dip in income, Signature Global demonstrated an outstanding performance in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with profits skyrocketing to Rs 101.2 crore from Rs 16.32 crore year-over-year, and total income climbing to Rs 2,637.99 crore, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

