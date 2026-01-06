Left Menu

Lodha Developers Achieves 25% Surge in Sales Bookings

Lodha Developers reported a 25% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 5,620 crore for the December-ending quarter. The growth was due to strong housing demand. The company is optimistic about achieving Rs 21,000 crore in annual sales, driven by project launches and robust sales momentum.

  • Country:
  • India

Lodha Developers announced a remarkable 25% increase in sales bookings, achieving Rs 5,620 crore in the quarter ending December. This surge is attributed to a growing demand for their housing properties.

Compared to the Rs 4,510 crore in sales bookings from the previous year, Lodha's recent performance demonstrates significant growth. The company reported achieving its best-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 56.2 billion with a 25% year-on-year growth.

With Rs 3,560 crore collected in the last quarter, Lodha Developers is on track to meet its target of Rs 21,000 crore in annual sales bookings, thanks to a pipeline of new projects and a continuous sales momentum.

