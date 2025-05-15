Left Menu

Perseverance Captures Mars' Mysterious Green Glow

NASA's Perseverance rover detected and captured an aurora on Mars in visible light for the first time. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks a global magnetic field, causing the aurora to cover the entire planet. The faint green glow was due to solar particles interacting with the Martian atmosphere.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured the first known instance of an aurora appearing in visible light on Mars, enhancing our understanding of atmospheric phenomena on the Red Planet.

On March 18, 2024, solar particles collided with the Martian atmosphere, causing a faint green glow to encircle the planet. Previously, such auroras have only been detected from orbit, primarily using ultraviolet wavelengths.

The event sheds light on Mars' lack of a global magnetic field, leading to planet-wide auroras during solar storms. Researchers utilized Perseverance's instruments to document the phenomenon, opening possibilities for future astronauts to witness such displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

