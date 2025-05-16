Left Menu

Space Forge's Stellar Leap: Funding and Mars Aurora Breakthroughs

Space Forge, a British space technology company, raised $30 million with NATO Innovation Fund’s support, boosting its efforts in satellite development. Simultaneously, NASA's Perseverance rover captured the first-ever visible light aurora on Mars, evidencing super-energetic particles interacting with the Martian atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within the space technology sector, British firm Space Forge has secured $30 million in a recent funding round, prominently backed by the NATO Innovation Fund. This financial boost underscores the burgeoning interest and investment appeal of space technology.

Founded in 2018, Space Forge plans to utilize these funds to advance the development of its satellites. The company's ambition is to create materials in space for use in various sectors, including semiconductors, marking a promising stride in cosmic manufacturing.

Meanwhile, on the Martian front, NASA's Perseverance rover has captured an aurora in visible light for the first time. The aurora, softly glowing green, was observed on March 18, 2024, providing unique insights into Martian atmospheric interactions.

