Space Forge's Stellar Leap: Funding and Mars Aurora Breakthroughs

In a significant development within the space technology sector, British firm Space Forge has secured $30 million in a recent funding round, prominently backed by the NATO Innovation Fund. This financial boost underscores the burgeoning interest and investment appeal of space technology.

Founded in 2018, Space Forge plans to utilize these funds to advance the development of its satellites. The company's ambition is to create materials in space for use in various sectors, including semiconductors, marking a promising stride in cosmic manufacturing.

Meanwhile, on the Martian front, NASA's Perseverance rover has captured an aurora in visible light for the first time. The aurora, softly glowing green, was observed on March 18, 2024, providing unique insights into Martian atmospheric interactions.

