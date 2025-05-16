Left Menu

Record-Breaking Texas Heat Wave Intensifies

Central and south Texas are experiencing a record-breaking heat wave. Temperatures are soaring, with heat indexes reaching up to 112°F. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities due to these dangerous conditions linked to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 03:53 IST
Record-Breaking Texas Heat Wave Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Large swaths of central and south Texas are enduring a second day of record-setting spring heat, as temperatures soar far above normal levels, prompting warnings to the public. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and reduce strenuous outdoor activities to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories across 15 Texas counties, where temperatures have risen to the upper 90s and reached triple-digit levels. This extreme heat wave affects areas from the Rio Grande and Texas Hill Country to the Gulf of Mexico, including San Antonio and Austin, where the heat index has climbed as high as 109°F.

The phenomenon is part of a broader dome of above-average heat sweeping across large parts of the U.S. as a result of climate change. Scientists note that while no single heat event can be directly attributed to global warming, such episodes are becoming more frequent and intense. Residents have been urged to take precautions, such as remaining indoors, staying well-hydrated, and wearing lightweight clothing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025