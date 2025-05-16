Record-Breaking Texas Heat Wave Intensifies

Large swaths of central and south Texas are enduring a second day of record-setting spring heat, as temperatures soar far above normal levels, prompting warnings to the public. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and reduce strenuous outdoor activities to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories across 15 Texas counties, where temperatures have risen to the upper 90s and reached triple-digit levels. This extreme heat wave affects areas from the Rio Grande and Texas Hill Country to the Gulf of Mexico, including San Antonio and Austin, where the heat index has climbed as high as 109°F.

The phenomenon is part of a broader dome of above-average heat sweeping across large parts of the U.S. as a result of climate change. Scientists note that while no single heat event can be directly attributed to global warming, such episodes are becoming more frequent and intense. Residents have been urged to take precautions, such as remaining indoors, staying well-hydrated, and wearing lightweight clothing.

(With inputs from agencies.)