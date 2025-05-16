Tragedy Strikes on Everest: First Fatalities of the Season

An Indian and a Filipino climber have become the first casualties of this year's climbing season on Mount Everest, according to officials. Subrata Ghosh, 45, succumbed after reaching the summit and refusing to descend further below the Hillary Step.

Efforts are now underway to recover Ghosh's body from the notoriously perilous 'death zone,' where oxygen levels plummet, making survival a critical challenge. The exact cause of his death will only be determined post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Philipp II Santiago, also 45, died at the South Col during his ascent. Santiago was part of an international expedition and reportedly became exhausted while resting in his tent. Both climbers were part of an expedition organized by Bodhraj Bhandari of Snowy Horizon Treks.

(With inputs from agencies.)