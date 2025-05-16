Bhupender Yadav Advocates Himalayan Protection at Climate Dialogue in Nepal

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, represented India at the inaugural session of the Sagarmatha Sambaad—a high-level global dialogue held on May 16, 2025, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The conference, organized under the overarching theme "Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity", brought together international dignitaries, climate ministers, scientists, and civil society leaders to deliberate on one of the most pressing ecological challenges of our time.

Symbolism of the Summit and India’s Representation

Addressing the distinguished gathering, Shri Bhupender Yadav delivered a powerful message on India's unwavering dedication to tackling climate change. Highlighting the symbolic relevance of the event, the Minister noted, “It is a profound honour to represent India at this historic gathering. The name Sagarmatha, meaning ‘Head of the Sky,’ aptly encapsulates the majesty and the responsibility we bear in protecting the mountains that form the lifeblood of our planet.”

He lauded Nepal for its leadership in convening this summit and emphasized the deep ecological and cultural ties that India shares with its Himalayan neighbours. “The Himalayas are not just physical barriers; they are spiritual sentinels and ecological treasures. Together, we share not only borders but also destinies,” he said.

India’s Climatic Realities and the Call for Equity

In a compelling critique of global climate disparities, Shri Yadav pointed out that South Asia contributes merely 4% of historical global CO₂ emissions, yet bears the brunt of the climate crisis. This is particularly critical for mountainous regions like the Himalayas, which are warming at nearly twice the global average rate.

He strongly urged developed nations to honor their climate commitments, particularly in terms of finance, technology transfer, and capacity building, which are essential for mountain nations to develop robust adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Spotlight on High-Altitude Biodiversity and Transboundary Conservation

The Minister emphasized the biodiversity richness of the high-altitude ecosystems, especially the fragile Himalayan belt. In this context, he called for stronger transboundary collaboration among Himalayan nations through frameworks like the International Big Cats Alliance. This initiative seeks to protect snow leopards, tigers, and leopards—apex predators crucial to mountain ecosystems.

He elaborated, “The Alliance aims to foster conservation expertise, fund critical initiatives, and create a knowledge repository for the protection of these iconic species.”

Project Snow Leopard: India’s Mountain Conservation Milestone

Shri Yadav highlighted India’s flagship initiative, Project Snow Leopard, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He recalled the announcement made during the 13th Conference of the Parties (CoP13) to the Convention on Migratory Species in 2020, which underlined the government’s commitment to safeguarding the species and their habitats.

From 2019 to 2023, India conducted its first comprehensive Snow Leopard Population Assessment, which documented 718 individuals across its Himalayan states—accounting for approximately 10–15% of the global population of this elusive big cat. The assessment provides a baseline for future conservation actions and reinforces India's scientific commitment to ecological preservation.

A Five-Point Global Call to Action

In his address, the Union Minister presented a five-pronged global action plan to ensure sustainable development and climate resilience in mountain regions:

Enhanced Scientific Cooperation: India urged nations to expand cross-border research and collaborative efforts in tracking cryosphere dynamics, hydrological cycles, and species distribution patterns. Building Climate Resilience: Shri Yadav stressed the urgent need for investment in adaptation infrastructure, early warning systems for disasters like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and sustainable resource management. Empowering Mountain Communities: He underscored the importance of putting local communities at the heart of environmental policymaking, harnessing their traditional knowledge and offering support for green livelihoods and eco-tourism. Providing Green Finance: The Minister reiterated the demand for adequate and predictable climate finance, as stipulated by the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, especially for developing and mountainous nations. Recognizing Mountain Perspectives: Finally, he called for the unique challenges and ecological contributions of mountain ecosystems to be featured prominently in global climate policy platforms.

Diplomatic Engagement and Closing Remarks

The Sagarmatha Sambaad witnessed participation from several global leaders including Nepal’s Prime Minister Shri K. P. Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Vice Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Mr. Xiao Jie, and COP29 President & Azerbaijan’s Ecology Minister Mr. Mukhtar Babayev. The forum provided a unique opportunity for mountain nations to amplify their collective voice on the world stage.

Shri Yadav concluded his speech by invoking the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—“the world is one family.” He emphasized, “India stands ready to partner with Nepal and all mountain nations to protect our shared ecological heritage. In the spirit of unity and sustainability, we must ensure that our sacred mountains continue to stand tall as beacons of hope for humanity.”

As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of climate change, events like the Sagarmatha Sambaad highlight the urgent need for regional solidarity, scientific collaboration, and policy innovation—particularly for the mountain ecosystems that support nearly 1.9 billion people in Asia.