Delhi's Azadpur Mandi Gets a Makeover: Gupta Pledges Transformation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a modernisation plan for the Azadpur Mandi, aiming to improve infrastructure and facilities. This initiative includes installing a compactor, waste processing plant, CCTV cameras, and enhancing sanitation. The government plans to ensure a secure, corruption-free environment and resolve traders' issues promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a significant modernisation initiative aimed at revitalising the Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market. The plan includes infrastructure enhancements, the installation of CCTV cameras, and improved waste management facilities.

During her visit to the market, Gupta criticized the previous administration's handling of the markets, promising a commitment to resolve longstanding issues. She highlighted plans for better sanitation, road renovations, and increased security measures.

The Chief Minister further announced steps to ensure transparency by mandating budget audits and restructuring the market's management, with a focus on providing adequate amenities and a corruption-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

