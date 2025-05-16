Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives Amid Odisha Thunderstorms

At least nine people, including six women, died in Odisha due to lightning strikes amid thunderstorms. Fatalities occurred in Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati districts. Victims sought shelter from storms, but lightning struck, claiming lives and causing injuries. A red weather warning was in effect for several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives Amid Odisha Thunderstorms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people lost their lives to lightning strikes as severe thunderstorms swept across Odisha on Friday. The tragic incidents involved six women, with fatalities reported in the districts of Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati, according to officials.

In Koraput district, three women seeking refuge in a makeshift hut amidst the storm were struck by lightning, resulting in their immediate death. A relative, Hingu Mandinga, suffered critical injuries and is currently receiving medical attention. The deceased were identified as Brudhi Mandinga, her granddaughter Kasa Mandinga, and Ambika Kashi.

The state's emergency services assured that financial assistance would be provided to affected families following government guidelines. Lightning also claimed the lives of two boys in Jajpur district, while similar incidents claimed lives in Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati districts, underscoring the tragic impact of the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

