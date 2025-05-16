Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives Amid Odisha Thunderstorms

Nine people lost their lives to lightning strikes as severe thunderstorms swept across Odisha on Friday. The tragic incidents involved six women, with fatalities reported in the districts of Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati, according to officials.

In Koraput district, three women seeking refuge in a makeshift hut amidst the storm were struck by lightning, resulting in their immediate death. A relative, Hingu Mandinga, suffered critical injuries and is currently receiving medical attention. The deceased were identified as Brudhi Mandinga, her granddaughter Kasa Mandinga, and Ambika Kashi.

The state's emergency services assured that financial assistance would be provided to affected families following government guidelines. Lightning also claimed the lives of two boys in Jajpur district, while similar incidents claimed lives in Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati districts, underscoring the tragic impact of the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)