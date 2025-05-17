Twisters and Turmoil: Severe Storms Ravage Midwest and Beyond
Severe storms wreaked havoc across the Midwest, particularly in Missouri, resulting in at least seven fatalities and widespread devastation. The storms spawned tornadoes, caused power outages, and brought sweltering heat to Texas. Emergency measures were enacted as rescuers continued to search for the injured and assess storm damage.
The Midwest faced widespread devastation as severe storms swept through, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. In Missouri, at least seven people lost their lives and thousands were left without power. Authorities scrambled to rescue those trapped in the chaos and assess the extensive damage, particularly in St. Louis where a state of emergency was declared.
The severe weather system that hit Friday included powerful tornadoes that also lashed Wisconsin, while parts of Texas suffered from a relentless heatwave. The storms tore through buildings, uprooted trees, and resulted in widespread power outages, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents across multiple states.
Missouri's St. Louis area took a significant hit, with at least five confirmed deaths in the city. Emergency responders worked tirelessly to rescue trapped individuals and establish overnight curfews in heavily impacted neighborhoods. Meanwhile, the sweltering heat persisted in Texas, with dire heat advisories urging residents to take precautions against exhaustion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNSC Mulls Emergency Meeting on India-Pakistan Tensions
Revolutionizing Emergency Care: Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Cutting-Edge Skills
Blaze at Norway's Mongstad Oil Refinery Sparks Emergency Response
Farmers Unite at Emergency Panchayat Amid Heckling Incident
Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russian Port City