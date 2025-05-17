Left Menu

Countdown to Success: PSLV-C61 Set for Satellite Launch

The countdown for the launch of the EOS-09 earth imaging satellite on-board a PSLV rocket from ISRO has begun, culminating in the lift-off scheduled for May 18. This mission is pivotal for capturing high-resolution images to support agriculture, disaster management, and national security in India.

On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced a 22-hour countdown for the launch of an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-09) aboard the PSLV-C61 rocket. The launch is scheduled for May 18 at 5.59 am from the spaceport's first pad.

This launch marks ISRO's 101st mission, with the EOS-09 satellite poised to provide crucial high-resolution earth imaging under all weather conditions. These images will support applications like agriculture, forestry planning, disaster management, urban planning, and national security.

Upon separation into the Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit, scientists will utilize Orbit Change Thrusters to adjust the satellite's orbit. With a mission life of five years, EOS-09 follows in RISAT-1's footsteps, completing the constellation of Earth Observation satellites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

