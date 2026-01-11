India Gears Up for Pioneering Space Launch of 2026

In an impressive start to the year 2026, India is poised to launch its first space operation using the dependable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), designated C62, on January 12. This event marks the 64th successful endeavor of the PSLV, renowned for its pivotal role in significant missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.

B. R. Guruprasad, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, confirmed that the PSLV-C62 mission would transport the Earth observation satellite 'Anvesha, EOS-N1' into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, flying at altitudes exceeding 100 kilometers above Earth. This launch underlines India's sustained momentum in the space sector, emphasizing its proficiency in delivering crucial satellite technologies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the launch is set for 10:17 AM IST from the Sriharikota launch pad. Previously, ISRO celebrated the successful deployment of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for AST SpaceMobile, showcasing its expanding capabilities in launching substantial payloads into orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)