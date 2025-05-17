Flooding Disrupts Key Agricultural Hub in Argentina

Thousands had to flee their homes on Saturday as relentless rains battered the northern region of Argentina's Buenos Aires province, leading to severe floods. This area, critical to agriculture, faced a red alert from the National Meteorological Service amid forecasts of ongoing storms.

Images on television captured scenes from Zarate, situated 100 km from Buenos Aires, where residents maneuvered through flooded streets with their belongings on boats. Additionally, a long-distance bus carrying 44 passengers was stranded due to high water levels on Route 9.

In San Antonio de Areco, a staggering 260mm of rain fell within 24 hours, an occurrence termed extraordinary by local mayor Francisco Ratto. This unexpected deluge threatens to disrupt Argentina's prominent soybean harvest, a vital component of the country's agricultural exports.

