Flooding Disrupts Key Agricultural Hub in Argentina
Severe flooding in the north of Argentina's Buenos Aires province triggered mass evacuations as heavy rains from Friday to Saturday overwhelmed the region. The National Meteorological Service issued a red alert, predicting continued rainfall. The floods have interrupted the crucial soybean harvest in this key agricultural area.
Images on television captured scenes from Zarate, situated 100 km from Buenos Aires, where residents maneuvered through flooded streets with their belongings on boats. Additionally, a long-distance bus carrying 44 passengers was stranded due to high water levels on Route 9.
In San Antonio de Areco, a staggering 260mm of rain fell within 24 hours, an occurrence termed extraordinary by local mayor Francisco Ratto. This unexpected deluge threatens to disrupt Argentina's prominent soybean harvest, a vital component of the country's agricultural exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
