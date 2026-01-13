High Prices Squeeze India's Soybean Meal Exports
India's soybean meal exports dropped 37.50% in December 2025, influenced by high prices compared to other countries like the US. Despite being a valuable protein source, the demand falters due to cost. Madhya Pradesh remains the key soybean state, as SOPA continues to advocate for the crop.
India's export of soybean meal witnessed a substantial decline of 37.50% in December 2025, a consequence of its higher prices compared to other major exporters such as the United States.
The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) revealed that in December 2024, India had exported 2.77 lakh tonne of soybean meal, a significant contrast to the recent figures. During December 2025, the UAE, Iran, Nepal, and Bangladesh stood out as the leading importers of Indian soybean meal.
SOPA's Executive Director DN Pathak cited elevated prices as a primary reason for the suppressed global demand, with countries like the US, Brazil, and Argentina offering more competitive options. Despite this, soybean meal remains a crucial protein source, utilized in diverse food products and animal feeds, maintaining its relevance. Firmly rooted in Madhya Pradesh, SOPA continues its mission to bolster the soybean sector in India.
