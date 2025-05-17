Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapses in Delhi: Lives Lost Amid Construction Chaos

In central Delhi, wall collapses due to rain caused the deaths of three people and injured one at an under-construction site. Another similar incident in outernorth Delhi resulted in one death and one injury during welding work. Rescue operations were swiftly conducted by the Delhi Fire Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:34 IST
In a tragic turn of events on Saturday evening, three individuals lost their lives while another was injured following a wall collapse at an under-construction site in central Delhi, according to officials.

A second wall collapse incident occurred in outernorth Delhi, claiming the life of a 35-year-old man and injuring a co-worker engaged in welding activities. According to the police, the central Delhi collapse involved workers Prabhu, Niranjan, and Roshan, with only one survivor, Chuttan, currently receiving medical attention.

Delhi police and fire services responded promptly to the emergencies. The second incident, notified by Jitender Kumar, led to emergency services rushing victims Ashok and Sumit to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where Ashok succumbed to his injuries. Investigation points to severe weather conditions as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

