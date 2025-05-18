Deadly Explosion Rocks Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Amid Investigative Storm

An explosion, deemed intentional by authorities, severely damaged a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, resulting in one death. On Saturday, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills stated that the blast, which affected multiple buildings, appears to be a deliberate act of violence. The deceased person's identity remains unknown.

The FBI has dispatched investigators, including bomb technicians, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting in the ongoing investigation. Officials suspect the deceased might have set off the explosion, which is being explored as a possible car explosion. No motive for the attack has been revealed.

Dr Maher Abdallah, head of the American Reproductive Centers, confirmed his clinic was damaged, though the embryos were unharmed. Eyewitnesses described the aftermath, with scattered debris and a vehicle's axle on fire. The blast startled nearby residents, including those in a restaurant and cannabis dispensary, who reported hearing a massive explosion.

