ISRO's Unsuccessful 101st Mission: Pressure Issues and Plans for a Debris-Free Future

ISRO's 101st mission from Sriharikota with an earth observation satellite onboard the PSLV-C61 rocket failed due to a pressure issue in the third stage. The mission aimed to provide all-weather imaging for various applications and planned for a debris-free end-of-life orbit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 18-05-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
ISRO faced a setback as its 101st mission, involving an earth observation satellite aboard the PSLV-C61 rocket, was unsuccessful. A pressure anomaly in the third stage of the launch vehicle led to the mission's failure, despite a smooth lift-off from Sriharikota.

The PSLV-C61, a four-stage vehicle, encountered issues in its third stage—a solid motor system—which resulted in a drop in chamber pressure. This prevented the mission from achieving its objectives, explained mission director Narayanan.

The satellite, equipped with a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), was designed for all-weather imaging, crucial for applications in agriculture, disaster management, and national security. The mission also planned for a debris-free conclusion by de-orbiting the satellite post-mission life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

