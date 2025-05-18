ISRO's Unsuccessful 101st Mission: Pressure Issues and Plans for a Debris-Free Future

ISRO faced a setback as its 101st mission, involving an earth observation satellite aboard the PSLV-C61 rocket, was unsuccessful. A pressure anomaly in the third stage of the launch vehicle led to the mission's failure, despite a smooth lift-off from Sriharikota.

The PSLV-C61, a four-stage vehicle, encountered issues in its third stage—a solid motor system—which resulted in a drop in chamber pressure. This prevented the mission from achieving its objectives, explained mission director Narayanan.

The satellite, equipped with a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), was designed for all-weather imaging, crucial for applications in agriculture, disaster management, and national security. The mission also planned for a debris-free conclusion by de-orbiting the satellite post-mission life.

