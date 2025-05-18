ISRO's PSLV-C61 Mission Falls Short: A Critical Setback
ISRO's attempt to launch the EOS-09 satellite via the PSLV-C61 rocket from Sriharikota failed after a mid-flight anomaly. This marks the third failure for the PSLV, which previously achieved success with Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter. The EOS-09 mission aimed to provide crucial earth observation data.
In a setback for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C61 mission failed to achieve its objective after a technical glitch during the rocket's third stage. The Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-09, was intended to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities.
The PSLV-C61 had a smooth initial launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, marking ISRO's 101st mission. However, issues became apparent during the third stage of the flight, as ISRO Chairman V Narayanan reported a fall in chamber pressure, causing mission failure.
This is the third failure for PSLV, a reliable vehicle credited with notable successes like Chandrayaan-1. ISRO personnel and former Chairman S Somanath are investigating the anomaly, expressing confidence in resolving the issue swiftly to resume successful space missions.
