ISRO's PSLV-C61 Mission Falls Short: A Critical Setback

In a setback for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C61 mission failed to achieve its objective after a technical glitch during the rocket's third stage. The Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-09, was intended to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities.

The PSLV-C61 had a smooth initial launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, marking ISRO's 101st mission. However, issues became apparent during the third stage of the flight, as ISRO Chairman V Narayanan reported a fall in chamber pressure, causing mission failure.

This is the third failure for PSLV, a reliable vehicle credited with notable successes like Chandrayaan-1. ISRO personnel and former Chairman S Somanath are investigating the anomaly, expressing confidence in resolving the issue swiftly to resume successful space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)