Ukraine's military intelligence agency disclosed that Russia intends to perform a 'training and combat' launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile targeting intimidation of Ukraine and the Western allies.

Sources revealed the missile launch from Russia's Sverdlovsk region, boasting a range surpassing 10,000 kilometers, aiming to pressure Ukraine, EU, and NATO states. This move showcases Russia's aggressive stance in the continued conflict.

Russia remains tight-lipped about its secretive military operations, refusing to address Ukraine's claims, while Ukraine grapples with increasing pressures and unproductive diplomatic efforts in the prolonged war.

