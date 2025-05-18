Russia's Missile Menace: Intimidation Tactics Against Ukraine
Ukraine's military intelligence reports that Russia plans a 'training and combat' launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from Sverdlovsk. The missile range exceeds 10,000 kilometers and aims to intimidate Ukraine and the West. Russia has not commented, maintaining secrecy as Ukraine faces mounting pressure.
Russia remains tight-lipped about its secretive military operations, refusing to address Ukraine's claims, while Ukraine grapples with increasing pressures and unproductive diplomatic efforts in the prolonged war.
