Left Menu

Russia's Missile Menace: Intimidation Tactics Against Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence reports that Russia plans a 'training and combat' launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from Sverdlovsk. The missile range exceeds 10,000 kilometers and aims to intimidate Ukraine and the West. Russia has not commented, maintaining secrecy as Ukraine faces mounting pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST
Russia's Missile Menace: Intimidation Tactics Against Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency disclosed that Russia intends to perform a 'training and combat' launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile targeting intimidation of Ukraine and the Western allies.

Sources revealed the missile launch from Russia's Sverdlovsk region, boasting a range surpassing 10,000 kilometers, aiming to pressure Ukraine, EU, and NATO states. This move showcases Russia's aggressive stance in the continued conflict.

Russia remains tight-lipped about its secretive military operations, refusing to address Ukraine's claims, while Ukraine grapples with increasing pressures and unproductive diplomatic efforts in the prolonged war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025