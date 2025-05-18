Left Menu

Tension in Kalikavu: Elephant Attack Amidst Tiger Hunt

In Kalikavu, a kumki elephant involved in a tiger capture operation attacked its mahout. The mahout is receiving hospital treatment. The search for the tiger, believed to have killed a rubber-tapper, continues with drones, cages, and the use of live bait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:51 IST
Tension in Kalikavu: Elephant Attack Amidst Tiger Hunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A kumki elephant, specially trained for a tiger capture mission near Kalikavu, assaulted its mahout, forest officials reported. The mahout sustained neck injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Veterinarians are set to examine the elephant, and their findings will determine its future role in the ongoing search operations. Meanwhile, forest officials intensify efforts to locate the elusive tiger, which recently killed a local rubber-tapper.

The operation is being expanded with more drones and cages, in addition to using live bait for trapping the tiger, which originated from the Silent Valley National Park. The forest department has been actively tracking the animal using technology and manpower since early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025