Tension in Kalikavu: Elephant Attack Amidst Tiger Hunt

A kumki elephant, specially trained for a tiger capture mission near Kalikavu, assaulted its mahout, forest officials reported. The mahout sustained neck injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Veterinarians are set to examine the elephant, and their findings will determine its future role in the ongoing search operations. Meanwhile, forest officials intensify efforts to locate the elusive tiger, which recently killed a local rubber-tapper.

The operation is being expanded with more drones and cages, in addition to using live bait for trapping the tiger, which originated from the Silent Valley National Park. The forest department has been actively tracking the animal using technology and manpower since early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)