Kerala Faces Deluge: IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for intense rainfall in parts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts, as heavy rains hit on Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kerala braced itself for a deluge on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed three of its districts under an orange alert due to predicted heavy rainfall.

The alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, signaling very heavy rain measurements between 11 cm and 20 cm. The warning was set to last for three hours in the evening.

In addition, the IMD also sent out a yellow alert for the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating possible rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40 kmph were expected in scattered areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

