Unexpected Downpour: Tamil Nadu's Relief and Challenges
Heavy rains showered relief across Tamil Nadu, bringing cooler temperatures but also submerged crops in some districts. Unexpected rainfall disrupted the daily routine on Monday, affecting the morning commute. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued moderate to heavy rains across the region in the coming days.
- Country:
- India
Several regions across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its suburbs, witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing welcome relief from the scorching summer heat.
The overnight showers that swept through Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and other districts caused a sudden drop in temperatures, significantly easing residents' discomfort. The Monday morning rain caught many office-goers off guard during their commute.
However, the consistent downpour in areas such as Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district resulted in paddy fields submerged across approximately 500 acres. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted to continue, with isolated heavy showers expected in key districts over the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- rain
- IMD
- weather
- thunderstorm
- Kallakurichi
- districts
- farming
- forecast
ALSO READ
Vijayawada Braces for Mixed Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Heat Wave Alerts
Delhi's Weather Extremes: From Heavy Rainfall to Poor Air Quality
Uttarakhand CM Braces Weather, Welcomes Devotees at Badrinath Dham
Delhi Faces Weather Challenges: BJP Pledges to Tackle Monsoon Waterlogging
Mount Abu's Unexpected Rain: Tourist Delight Amidst Weather Alert