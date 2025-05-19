Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Charminar Fire Claims 17 Lives

A devastating fire near Hyderabad's Charminar on Sunday tragically killed 17 people, including eight children. The Telangana government has commissioned a multi-departmental investigation to uncover the cause and prevent future incidents. Local representatives will be involved to enhance fire safety in historical buildings.

Updated: 19-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:40 IST
A tragic fire outbreak near Hyderabad's historic Charminar has claimed 17 lives, including eight children, stirring public concern. The Telangana government has launched an investigation, tasking five departments to delve into the incident. A detailed report is expected soon, a measure driven by the tragedy's magnitude.

Initial findings suggest a suspected short circuit triggered Sunday's fatal blaze at a century-old building in Gulzar Houz, housing a jewellery shop and residences. Most victims belonged to an extended family that has lived there for generations. The fire's rapid spread, exacerbated by structural constraints, led to the high casualty rate.

In an effort to prevent similar disasters, local representatives will engage with residents of heritage buildings to improve fire safety protocols. A Forensic Science Laboratory team is also set to investigate the site, while an official fire accident case has been registered. The government and agencies aim to implement necessary measures to avert future catastrophes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

