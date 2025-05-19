Bengaluru Drenched: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains and Traffic Chaos

Bengaluru's infrastructure is struggling under heavy rainfall, leading to flooded streets and significant traffic delays as the city grapples with severe weather conditions.

In the past 24 hours alone, the metropolitan received 103 mm of rain, creating challenges for residents and authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been tirelessly working to clear waterlogged roads and remove debris.

Despite these efforts, water continues to enter homes in various areas, and blocked drains remain a significant issue. A yellow alert remains in place, warning of continued rain and its potential impacts, including electricity disruptions and further traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)