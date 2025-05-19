Left Menu

Bengaluru Drenched: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains and Traffic Chaos

Heavy rains in Bengaluru have caused severe flooding and traffic disruptions in the city. Waterlogged roads and inundated areas have become a common sight, making commuting a nightmare. Authorities are on high alert, clearing blockages, and issuing warnings for more rain. Commuters are being advised to work from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:53 IST
Bengaluru Drenched: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains and Traffic Chaos
Heavy rains Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's infrastructure is struggling under heavy rainfall, leading to flooded streets and significant traffic delays as the city grapples with severe weather conditions.

In the past 24 hours alone, the metropolitan received 103 mm of rain, creating challenges for residents and authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been tirelessly working to clear waterlogged roads and remove debris.

Despite these efforts, water continues to enter homes in various areas, and blocked drains remain a significant issue. A yellow alert remains in place, warning of continued rain and its potential impacts, including electricity disruptions and further traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025