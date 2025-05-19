Left Menu

Revolutionary Fluorescent Sensor Detects Cyanide with Precision

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a highly sensitive fluorescent sensor for detecting cyanide in water and human cells. This innovative technology aims to enhance environmental safety by providing accurate readings through a 'turn-on' response mechanism, a significant advancement over previous models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:34 IST
Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking fluorescent sensor, capable of detecting cyanide in water and human cells with remarkable precision using only UV light. This innovative sensor not only changes color but also emits a bright fluorescence in the presence of cyanide, an advancement that holds promise for environmental safety and forensic applications.

Led by Prof. G Krishnamoorthy, the research team designed the 'turn-on' chemosensor using a specific compound that gives off a bright cyan fluorescence when exposed to cyanide. The sensor's specificity and flexibility in various solvent systems, including water, highlight its potential uses. Moreover, it can be embedded in paper strips for easy, portable testing and is effective in live cell imaging.

Published in 'Spectrochimica Acta Part A', the study underscores the sensor's ability to function like a basic logic gate, suggesting future applications in smart devices for real-time chemical detection. As researchers push forward, efforts are being made to develop a simple testing kit for various analytes, promising even broader utility.

