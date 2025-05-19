ICG's Operation Olivia: A Lifeline for Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

In a remarkable win for marine conservation efforts, the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) annual mission, Operation Olivia, played a pivotal role in protecting an unprecedented number of 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during the peak nesting period of February 2025. This milestone reaffirms the operation’s growing importance in preserving the delicate marine ecosystem and ensuring the survival of this vulnerable sea turtle species.

Initiated in the early 1980s, Operation Olivia is conducted every year from November to May, aligning with the turtles’ nesting cycle. The operation primarily focuses on three major nesting sites on the Odisha coast — Gahirmatha Beach, Rushikulya River Mouth, and Devi River Mouth. These coastal zones witness the arrival of over 800,000 Olive Ridley turtles annually for mass nesting, or arribada, a natural phenomenon that has gained global attention.

Record Nesting at Rushikulya: A Testament to Protection Efforts

This year’s record-breaking nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth marks a major ecological success. The ICG attributes this accomplishment to their sustained patrolling efforts, increased aerial monitoring, and active collaboration with coastal communities. In 2025, Operation Olivia's coverage extended across Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, securing vital nesting corridors for turtles across India’s eastern coastline.

Surveillance and Enforcement: The ICG’s Shield for Marine Life

Over the years, Operation Olivia has transformed into a multi-dimensional mission involving sophisticated monitoring strategies. Since its inception, the ICG has conducted:

5,387 surface patrol sorties

1,768 aerial surveillance missions

These operations are critical in deterring threats such as illegal trawling, poaching, pollution, and habitat encroachment. The ICG also operates radar stations and patrol vessels equipped with night vision capabilities to detect and intercept violators. As of 2025, 366 boats engaged in illegal fishing activities were apprehended, showcasing the ICG’s commitment to marine law enforcement.

Community Collaboration: Conservation Through Inclusion

A distinguishing aspect of Operation Olivia lies in its inclusive conservation model. The ICG has built strong ties with local fishing communities, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices. Key initiatives include:

Promotion of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs): These specialized nets allow turtles to escape during trawling operations, drastically reducing mortality rates.

Awareness campaigns and training sessions: Conducted to educate fishers on turtle-friendly practices.

Partnerships with NGOs and research institutions: Formal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to coordinate efforts on turtle rescue, data sharing, and monitoring.

Ecological Significance and Global Recognition

Olive Ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) are classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, and India’s east coast remains one of the world’s largest nesting grounds. These turtles not only play a crucial role in marine food chains but also contribute to the health of seagrass beds and coral reefs.

Operation Olivia has garnered global recognition for its impact. Conservationists across the globe view it as a model of integrating military discipline with ecological responsibility. In recent years, several regional coastal nations have expressed interest in replicating similar models for turtle conservation.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening the Marine Conservation Blueprint

With the 2025 season marking a historic high in nesting numbers, the ICG plans to scale up Operation Olivia by integrating real-time monitoring technology, drone-based surveillance, and data-driven conservation analytics. Continued investment in community-led stewardship, along with enhanced inter-agency cooperation, is expected to further strengthen the protective net around India’s marine biodiversity.

As India continues to balance development and ecological responsibility, Operation Olivia stands as a shining example of what coordinated action, community involvement, and strong enforcement can achieve in protecting the planet’s most vulnerable species.