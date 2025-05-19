Bengaluru's Battle with Unseasonal Deluge: A City Drenched and Struggling
Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain causing severe waterlogging across the city. Many areas, including tech hubs and residential zones, faced disruptions as locals struggled to navigate inundated streets. Commuters, including those in buses, were severely affected, prompting criticism of civic authorities. Record-breaking rains in May have intensified the city's infrastructural challenges.
Bengaluru is reeling from a heavy rainstorm that struck the city, highlighting its susceptibility to sudden downpours. Despite it not yet being monsoon season, the city experienced 10.5 cm of rain, leading to widespread flooding and chaos.
Several key areas such as Manyata Tech Park, BTM Layout, and Silk Board Junction faced severe waterlogging. Residents and commuters found themselves stranded in rising waters, necessitating the deployment of dinghies and tractor trailers for rescue operations by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The unanticipated deluge has sparked criticism over the city's infrastructure, with local residents voicing frustrations at the lack of preventive measures. As floodwaters seeped into homes and offices, mobility was greatly impaired, affecting daily life and raising concerns over the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.
