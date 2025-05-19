Tragic Collision: Leopard Fatality Highlights Peril of Fast Traffic in Wildlife Areas
A young male leopard died during a rescue after being found injured along a canal embankment in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. Officials suspect a vehicle collision led to its injuries. The site harbors about 100 leopards, but rising traffic poses threats, causing wildlife to stray into human settlements.
A young male leopard lost its life during a rescue attempt after being discovered injured alongside a canal embankment in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, officials reported on Monday. Experts suspect the leopard suffered injuries from a collision with an unidentified vehicle.
The leopard was located near Harkhapur village in the Dharampur Range. Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshanker stated that while exact details remain uncertain, the injury site suggests a vehicle strike. A rapid-response team approached the location but opted against tranquilization due to risks associated with the animal's youth.
Following its death, a post-mortem by veterinarians revealed trauma-related injuries. Rising traffic poses severe risks to wildlife in the area, housing around 100 leopards and 70 to 80 tigers. The incident underscores the threat of fast vehicles, pushing leopards into human settlements. A formal inquiry is ongoing.
