Deputy Minister Singh Urges Bold Biodiversity Financing at SADC Regional Dialogue

Updated: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST

In a compelling address delivered on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, urged African nations to move beyond conventional funding channels and adopt innovative financing mechanisms to safeguard the continent’s rich but threatened biodiversity.

Speaking at the regional dialogue convened for member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), East African Community (EAC), and other Anglophone countries, Singh drew attention to the severe biodiversity crisis Africa faces. More than 7,000 species are currently at risk of extinction across the continent, he warned, a trajectory that not only poses ecological danger but threatens Africa’s economic sustainability and food security.

“Biodiversity is not a luxury; it is the foundation of our economies, our health, and our survival,” Singh emphasized. “Every hectare of forest cleared, every waterway polluted, and every species lost diminishes not just our ecological wealth, but our economic potential.”

Bridging the $200 Billion Annual Biodiversity Financing Gap

Highlighting the global financing gap for biodiversity—estimated at a staggering $200 billion annually to meet the 2030 goals—Singh pointed to the critical need for diversified and sustainable finance solutions. He argued that national budgets alone are insufficient and urged governments to explore creative avenues such as public-private partnerships, biodiversity offsets, and strategic use of permits and tourism revenues.

According to Singh, strong National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) are vital not only for conservation goals but also to unlock international financial flows and guide targeted public and private investment.

“A plan on paper is not enough—it must be matched by budgets and political commitment,” he cautioned.

BIOFIN: South Africa’s Trailblazing Model

Singh showcased South Africa’s progress through the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN), a UNDP-supported programme that assists countries in improving the financial management of their biodiversity and ecosystems.

Under BIOFIN, South Africa has developed a comprehensive fee-setting framework for biodiversity-related permits. This allows cost recovery while attributing real value to natural resources. The country’s revenue streams—spanning protected area entry fees, tourism concessions, conferences, biodiversity permits, and licenses—have emerged as critical tools in building financial resilience for conservation estates.

“Municipalities have also stepped up,” Singh noted. “Through measures like rate relief to conservation areas, we’ve seen funds saved that can be reinvested into biodiversity. In just three years, $124,000 has been conserved in this way.”

The Deputy Minister lauded Botswana’s model, where improved municipal rate collection has increased sevenfold, offering a promising example of local government contribution to biodiversity sustainability.

Expanding the Digital Footprint: Biodiversity Portals and Offset Tracking

In addition to financial mechanisms, Singh highlighted the growing role of digital innovation in biodiversity management. He announced the upcoming launch of a Biodiversity Offset Portal on May 22, 2025, coinciding with the International Day of Biodiversity. This portal will provide transparent access to data and standards related to biodiversity offset practices, enhancing accountability and funding mechanisms for protected area management.

This new platform will complement the Biodiversity Economy Investment Portal, launched in 2022 and now fully institutionalized by the South African government. This portal is a key tool in promoting opportunities for investment in biodiversity-focused Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), including eco-tourism, bio-trade, and green infrastructure.

“The government has allocated a dedicated budget for the continued operation and expansion of this portal. It stands as a formal, recognized hub for driving biodiversity-related economic growth,” Singh confirmed.

Collaboration and Shared Learning

The regional dialogue in Cape Town has provided a valuable opportunity for countries to share lessons learned, highlight best practices, and overcome common challenges in updating or revising their NBSAPs. Singh emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge exchange in achieving biodiversity conservation goals.

“Let us think beyond silos, beyond borders. Our ecosystems are interconnected, and so must our solutions be,” Singh concluded, calling for strengthened partnerships and innovation in policy and finance alike.

As Africa marches toward its 2030 biodiversity commitments, Singh’s message resonates as a powerful reminder: economic growth and environmental preservation are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the latter may be the very foundation upon which long-term prosperity is built.