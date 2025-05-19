Left Menu

Mars' Dry Streaks: Red Planet's Deceptive Water Illusion

A recent study challenges the idea that dark streaks on Mars indicate liquid water presence. Researchers examined around 500,000 features and found them to be likely formed by dry processes, reaffirming Mars as a desert planet. The streaks are possibly caused by fine dust and environmental triggers such as wind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:23 IST
Mars' Dry Streaks: Red Planet's Deceptive Water Illusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Images from Mars orbit since the 1970s have long intrigued scientists with dark streaks on cliffs and crater walls suggestive of liquid water flows, potentially pointing to habitable conditions.

However, new research scrutinizing these features, observed in about 500,000 images, proposes they result from dry processes rather than water, reinforcing the view of Mars as an inhospitable desert planet. These streaks are likely formed by accumulations of Martian dust, dislodged by triggers like wind, meteorites, and marsquakes.

The team used machine learning on satellite data to explore temperature, dust, and terrain correlations. Highlights included the phenomenon's presence in the dusty northern regions, with implications on Martian habitability and directing future searches for life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025