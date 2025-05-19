Mars' Dry Streaks: Red Planet's Deceptive Water Illusion

Images from Mars orbit since the 1970s have long intrigued scientists with dark streaks on cliffs and crater walls suggestive of liquid water flows, potentially pointing to habitable conditions.

However, new research scrutinizing these features, observed in about 500,000 images, proposes they result from dry processes rather than water, reinforcing the view of Mars as an inhospitable desert planet. These streaks are likely formed by accumulations of Martian dust, dislodged by triggers like wind, meteorites, and marsquakes.

The team used machine learning on satellite data to explore temperature, dust, and terrain correlations. Highlights included the phenomenon's presence in the dusty northern regions, with implications on Martian habitability and directing future searches for life.

