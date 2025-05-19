Left Menu

Tragedy at Gulzar Houz: A Quest for Accountability

The tragic fire at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar, resulted in 17 deaths and sparked controversy. Telangana officials are investigating, and safety measures are urged for historic buildings. Political blame ensued, with some accusing 'negligence' and poor 'preparedness.' Authorities clarified that emergency services were properly equipped.

The tragic fire incident in Gulzar Houz, near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar, claimed 17 lives, including eight children, leaving the local community in mourning. Prompted by the tragedy, the Telangana government has tasked multiple departments with conducting a joint investigation to determine the causes and ensure accountability.

In light of the incident, state officials emphasized the importance of enhancing fire safety measures in old buildings, leveraging local public representatives to advocate for necessary precautions. The Telangana Human Rights Commission has also sought detailed reports by June 30, while political blame games intensify surrounding the incident.

Accusations of negligence by emergency services were met with clarifications from officials, asserting that ambulances and fire brigades were adequately equipped. Preliminary investigations suggest a suspected short-circuit as the cause, though some sources speculate a cylinder blast. A comprehensive investigation is underway, involving forensic experts and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

