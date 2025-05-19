Left Menu

Heavy Rains Flood Uttarakhand Highways: Traffic Disruptions and Crop Damage

Three vehicles were trapped on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway after heavy rains in Gopeshwar, Uttarakhand, caused drains to overflow. Debris from these drains disrupted traffic. Fortunately, traffic has been restored. However, a hailstorm damaged crops across the region, including Chamoli district headquarters Gopeshwar.

In a weather-related incident, three vehicles became trapped on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway as torrential rains sparked chaos in Uttarakhand's Gopeshwar on Monday. The flooding, stemming from overflowing drains, led to significant traffic disruptions, according to local officials.

Chamoli District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari reported that areas such as Pipalkoti and Paaglanala bore the brunt of the downpour. Overflowing drains near Pipalkoti caused vehicles parked nearby to become ensnared in debris. The blocked road has since been cleared of debris, and traffic flow has resumed.

Adding to the region's weather woes, a hailstorm battered Chamoli district, including Gopeshwar, resulting in widespread crop damage. The affected fields could face severe agricultural losses, further compounding the difficulties faced by the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

