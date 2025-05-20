Left Menu

Mystery at the Brooklyn Bridge: Mexican Navy Ship Collision

A Mexican Navy training ship, Cuauhtémoc, struck the Brooklyn Bridge, shearing its masts due to a suspected engine failure. The accident, which resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, is under investigation by the NTSB. The role of a tug boat is also being reviewed.

Updated: 20-05-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 03:18 IST
On Saturday, the Mexican Navy training ship, Cuauhtémoc, collided with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, causing significant damage to its masts due to a suspected engine failure. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on potential mechanical issues and the role of an assisting tug boat.

The accident occurred as the ship was departing lower Manhattan's Pier 17 and heading towards New York Harbor. Accompanied by a tug boat, the vessel reversed towards the bridge, resulting in its masts hitting the 142-year-old structure. The impact tragically caused two deaths and left around 20 others injured.

NTSB officials, led by Brian Young, are scrutinizing the ship's engine and seeking any electronic control data. Board member Michael Graham announced plans to interview the tug boat pilot and crew. A public appeal has been made for video footage to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

