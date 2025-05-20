Why Milk and Cats Don't Mix: The Untold Story
Cats have been associated with milk for centuries, but most are lactose intolerant. After weaning, they lose the enzyme needed to digest lactose, leading to digestive issues. Feeding milk can cause health complications. It's advisable to avoid giving cats milk to prevent discomfort and potential harm.
Cats have a historic affinity with milk, but research warns against this common practice due to lactose intolerance in most felines. After weaning, cats lose lactase, the enzyme needed to process lactose, resulting in potential digestive issues and health complications.
The popular image of milk-loving cats is ingrained in culture, yet it poses risks. Lactose intolerance can lead to digestive upsets, with symptoms ranging from diarrhea to chronic malnutrition. Thus, avoiding milk is crucial to safeguard cats' health.
Though some cats seem to enjoy milk, it's not beneficial and offers no nutritional value. Pet owners should steer clear of dairy, opting for lactose-free alternatives only on rare occasions to avoid significant digestive distress.
