Guwahati Deluge Echoes Calls for Urgent Action

Severe flooding engulfed multiple areas in Guwahati after a torrential downpour overnight, throwing transportation into chaos and leaving residents battling against rising waters on Tuesday.

Flooding inundated homes and roads, grinding the city's traffic to a halt and prompting school closures. The India Meteorological Department warned of more heavy rainfall ahead, urging residents to exercise vigilance.

Authorities are on alert, and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah personally assessed the damage. He acknowledged the challenges posed by rainwater flow from neighboring Meghalaya, with efforts underway to address the persistent flooding issues.

