Remembering Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar: A Cosmic Legacy
The world mourns the loss of renowned astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, who passed away at 87. Known for his contributions in astrophysics and as a compelling science writer, he advocated rationalism and simplified complex scientific concepts for the public. His work has significantly shaped India's scientific landscape.
- Country:
- India
The passing of eminent astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar at 87 has resonated deeply across scientific and literary communities. Known for his groundbreaking work in astrophysics and prowess as a science communicator, Narlikar was lauded for making complex scientific ideas accessible to the general public.
Dr. Narlikar, who received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was remembered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Both praised his scientific contributions and efforts to foster rational thinking. His literary work in Marathi endeared him to readers, simplifying the enigmatic concepts of science.
His influential Hoyle-Narlikar theory and 'Quasi-Steady State Theory' have left an indelible mark on astrophysics. Narlikar's establishment of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune is celebrated as a pivotal institution for scientific research in India, marking his commitment to science education and the spread of scientific temper among younger generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hails Indian armed forces after Operation Sindoor, says nation is proud of them.
Operation Sindoor: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Indian armed forces for giving `befitting reply' to Pahalgam attack.
Sharad Pawar Supports 'Operation Sindoor': India's Bold Stand Against Terror
After Pahalgam, it was necessary to send message that India will not tolerate such attacks: Sharad Pawar.