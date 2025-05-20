Remembering Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar: A Cosmic Legacy

The passing of eminent astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar at 87 has resonated deeply across scientific and literary communities. Known for his groundbreaking work in astrophysics and prowess as a science communicator, Narlikar was lauded for making complex scientific ideas accessible to the general public.

Dr. Narlikar, who received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was remembered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Both praised his scientific contributions and efforts to foster rational thinking. His literary work in Marathi endeared him to readers, simplifying the enigmatic concepts of science.

His influential Hoyle-Narlikar theory and 'Quasi-Steady State Theory' have left an indelible mark on astrophysics. Narlikar's establishment of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune is celebrated as a pivotal institution for scientific research in India, marking his commitment to science education and the spread of scientific temper among younger generations.

